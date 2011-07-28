Troy Bergland

Viperfox logo

Troy Bergland
Troy Bergland
  • Save
Viperfox logo logo fox viper orange
Download color palette

I made this for fun, and I think it turned out pretty good! I might use it for a future project, but I'm not quite sure yet. Critique is welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Troy Bergland
Troy Bergland

More by Troy Bergland

View profile
    • Like