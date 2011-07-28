Nicola Armellini ~ Website Redesign

Nicola Armellini

A crop from my upcoming website, redesigned an enriched with a lot of new content.

It's taking more than I expected because I wanted to build it on a Wordpress installation and, being no developer, I'm learning some basic php to have it working and totally customized to suit my needs.

I really like how it's turning out, hope you'll love it too.
Don't forget to check http://nicolaarmellini.com in the next few days (likely next week)!

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
