Nicola Armellini ~ Website Redesign

A crop from my upcoming website, redesigned an enriched with a lot of new content.

It's taking more than I expected because I wanted to build it on a Wordpress installation and, being no developer, I'm learning some basic php to have it working and totally customized to suit my needs.

I really like how it's turning out, hope you'll love it too.

Don't forget to check http://nicolaarmellini.com in the next few days (likely next week)!