claire guilloton

Chatsworth Logo

claire guilloton
claire guilloton
  • Save
Chatsworth Logo logo branding
Download color palette

My first shot :-)
This is the logo of the company where I am working at the moment and I have just re branded all of its materials (website, and the rest): www.chatsworthcommunications.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
claire guilloton
claire guilloton

More by claire guilloton

View profile
    • Like