Nathan Hornby
Over at 3Degrees we're currently working on our labs site, which will house articles we write, design bits and IA resources - all from 3Degrees folk, it'll be awesome.

This is the logo we went with; playing off of the 3Degrees Agency '3' icon (seen here: http://www.3degreesagency.com).

Find out when we launch it by subscribing… here: http://www.3degreesagency.com/labs

Oh, and if you've got any good ideas for the rest of the palette we'd love to hear them. We seem to have gotten stuck in a field of grey tones.

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
