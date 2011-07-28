👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Over at 3Degrees we're currently working on our labs site, which will house articles we write, design bits and IA resources - all from 3Degrees folk, it'll be awesome.
This is the logo we went with; playing off of the 3Degrees Agency '3' icon (seen here: http://www.3degreesagency.com).
Find out when we launch it by subscribing… here: http://www.3degreesagency.com/labs
Oh, and if you've got any good ideas for the rest of the palette we'd love to hear them. We seem to have gotten stuck in a field of grey tones.