Jenna Barth

Finished Seal

Jenna Barth
Jenna Barth
  • Save
Finished Seal gold beige seal logo portfolio watercolor texture painting subtle brown vintage website
Download color palette

Made the highlights a bit harder. It can be seen in action on my site. :)

Jenna Barth
Jenna Barth

More by Jenna Barth

View profile
    • Like