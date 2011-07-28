Stephen Hallgren (aka. Teevio)

The Never Ending Design

blog teevio
This is the design that never ends. I keep designing and designing it, my friend.

But in all seriousness, I've actually started to progress further than before. Who knows, maybe I'll have something live by the end of the summer.

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
