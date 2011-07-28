👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey Ladies anf Gens, as we promised new blog about lettering, inspiration and process starting from day to day but you can already follow it on Twitter http://twitter.com/#!/typedivision and Facebook http://www.facebook.com/pages/Type-Division/258073690876501
I know some people asked for and are very curious about it so you can catch a moment and see when we will start.
Thanks to all of you for your interest! We love you!