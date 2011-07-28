Wilson Semilio

Corona (+Recording)

corona bottle lime beer label rough yellow blue crown trace recording screen flow
Traced this lovely beer for the animation I'm working on — that's why I haven't gone into details with the label etc.

I recorded the whole affair for your viewing pleasure: http://youtu.be/F3s22cA4tTo

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
I design stuff :-)

