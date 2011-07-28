Nader Boraie

Higher and Higher

Nader Boraie
Nader Boraie
Hire Me
  • Save
Higher and Higher texture birds clouds moshav higher tee
Download color palette

Tee design I did for Sony Masterwork's Moshav inspired by one of their songs "Higher and Higher"

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Nader Boraie
Nader Boraie
Specializing in Branding & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Nader Boraie

View profile
    • Like