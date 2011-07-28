Helvetic Brands®

Phusion

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Phusion branding logo icon color identity typography gradient
Download color palette

Phusion is a company based in The Netherlands which specialises in providing top-quality IT services and products. The solution I created for them focuses on communicating the essence of fusion by showing many elements coming together as one.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like