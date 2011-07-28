Davy Delbeke

TV Guide

Davy Delbeke
Davy Delbeke
  • Save
TV Guide timeline tv guide ipad ios
Download color palette

Working on a design for a TV Guide on the iPad, feedback very much appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Davy Delbeke
Davy Delbeke

More by Davy Delbeke

View profile
    • Like