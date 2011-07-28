Pilar Excusa

Audio Player

Pilar Excusa
Pilar Excusa
  • Save
Audio Player audio disc yellow album cover music star
Download color palette

My first shot!! An audio player for a famous web music. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Pilar Excusa
Pilar Excusa

More by Pilar Excusa

View profile
    • Like