Basket Detail

Basket Detail
The shopping basket listing was a bit dull so to liven it up, I placed the thumbnails in. The problem was that I used a large thumbnail size, so rather than re-sizing the image, I wrapped it in a 20px x 20px span, with overflow:hidden. I then offset the image by 50%, top and left, so a square of colour was left.

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
