Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Veerle Pieters

Store upgrade

Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Hire Me
  • Save
Store upgrade red illustration stripes icon
Download color palette

I've upgraded the sun screens of the store icon to a more modern look.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2009
Veerle Pieters
Veerle Pieters
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Veerle Pieters

View profile
    • Like