Good for Sale
Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo

Nucleo - Weather Mini

Sebastiano Guerriero
Nucleo
Sebastiano Guerriero for Nucleo
  • Save
Nucleo - Weather Mini cloud rain snow moon sun weather icons icon nucleo
Nucleo - Weather Mini cloud rain snow moon sun weather icons icon nucleo
Download color palette
  1. weather-mini-dribbble.png
  2. nucleo-mini-all.png

Nucleo Icons

Price
$99
Buy now
Available on nucleoapp.com
Good for sale
Nucleo Icons

I just updated the last Nucleo category (Weather icons) with the 16px version. Now we have 1225 mini icons in our library!

It was challenging to work on such small sizes, but I'm really happy with the result :) Attached you can see all icons.

Learn more about the Nucleo project:
https://nucleoapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 11, 2015
Nucleo
Nucleo
Icon Manager

More by Nucleo

View profile
    • Like