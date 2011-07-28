Gert Jan Lodder

New Avatar

Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder
  • Save
New Avatar avatar icon design 2011 mallard stick woofie twitter dribbble devaintart website
Download color palette

My new avatar, which I use at Dribbble, Twitter, deviantART and my website. Based on the Woofie character I once created.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Gert Jan Lodder
Gert Jan Lodder

More by Gert Jan Lodder

View profile
    • Like