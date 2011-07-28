Hamish Macpherson

Hami.sh 2011 (Released!)

Hamish Macpherson
Hamish Macpherson
  • Save
Hami.sh 2011 (Released!) web-ninja new site designer programmer hamish ninja sword
Download color palette

==============================
My new site is online! (hami.sh)

Still need to add a few things in, like the journal. But it's finally up.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Hamish Macpherson
Hamish Macpherson

More by Hamish Macpherson

View profile
    • Like