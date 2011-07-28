Alexander C. Sprungle

"Peek-a-boo"

I've lately had this craze for doing new desktop backgrounds for my computer.

Still in the process on this one, but I think the character is done.

Hope you enjoy.

Posted on Jul 28, 2011
