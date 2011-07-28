Elizabeth Perez

Brush Battle - Rebound

Elizabeth Perez
Elizabeth Perez
  • Save
Brush Battle - Rebound vintage retro ink typography script type rebound b lettering
Download color palette

Currently in a bit of a creativity rut with an important project. Here's to hoping I get out of it soon!

Bcef4ff1b5e7af2bc018374331c72fe3
Rebound of
Brush Battle - Round 1: B
By Preston A Brigham
View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2011
Elizabeth Perez
Elizabeth Perez

More by Elizabeth Perez

View profile
    • Like