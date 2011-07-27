Icon one presents the 'geniuses' as getting ready, chatting and whatever before work. Icon two presents them getting their game faces on. It shows social, and sophisticated, allowing you to take your pick!

So, I've started my new theme. Ebolus has finished. But this new theme is going to be a solo piece. It's Alku, and these are the metaphorical app stores, with the glyphs I made today coming tomorrow. I took a total of 14 hours on this icon, trying several ideas. I came to this conclusion, and a big thank you to Jamie Trusky and Jacob McGee for helping me out with this one. Also, Jacob Caudill had some cool help.

This is a theme I promise I will work hard on as I take it as slow as I feel necessary.

Oh! and if you managed to notice the icon reflections, ha, yeah I totally meant to flip them around, Heh, heh... Well here's an updated version. http://d.pr/pUIo

Stay cool, hope you like it.