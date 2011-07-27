Steffen Nørgaard Andersen

Make Love Not War

Steffen Nørgaard Andersen
Steffen Nørgaard Andersen
  • Save
Make Love Not War typography design art love war heart make love not war vector illustration
Download color palette

Design for a t-shirt design series I'm working on

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Steffen Nørgaard Andersen
Steffen Nørgaard Andersen
Creative Director @ Quickorder

More by Steffen Nørgaard Andersen

View profile
    • Like