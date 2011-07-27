Nick Slater

Anchor and Spears

Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Hire Me
  • Save
Anchor and Spears sketch illustration spear water santa crus rope anchor life saver
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Nick Slater
Nick Slater
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nick Slater

View profile
    • Like