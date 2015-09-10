Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Justas Galaburda

Bad Boy Hand Gestures

Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda
  • Save
Bad Boy Hand Gestures jacket motorcycle symbols fight fist finger rock boy bad gestures hand icon
Download color palette

So, I heard you like bad boys?
Well, not to brag or anything, but one time I went to the movies..
..and I didn't turn off my cell phone ;)

Get More Dribbble Followers!
Start building your career as a designer by growing your Dribbble audience now!

Worth checking out:
Icon Utopia | Icon Shop | Pinterest | Instagram

Where is your hands at
Rebound of
Where's Your Hands At?!
By Justas Galaburda
View all tags
Posted on Sep 10, 2015
Justas Galaburda
Justas Galaburda

More by Justas Galaburda

View profile
    • Like