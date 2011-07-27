Tom Froese

Show & Shine Wedding Invite - Teal

Tom Froese
Tom Froese
  • Save
Show & Shine Wedding Invite - Teal teal show and shine wedding invitation vintage
Download color palette

Yes, more free vintage fonts and gritty textures … the question is, which colour (see other dribbble upload)?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Tom Froese
Tom Froese

More by Tom Froese

View profile
    • Like