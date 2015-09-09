Dribbble × Threadless in Chicago

Chicagoans! Grab a drink and listen to some sweet jams with awesome Threadless and Dribbble designers to celebrate Artist Shops—Threadless' new free tool for selling your work. Shoot some hoops with new pals, cheer on or compete in the live design battles, and strike a pose in the photo booth. Let's hang out on September 16th!

RSVP for the Dribbble × Threadless Meetup in Chicago