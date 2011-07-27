Mitch Nied

App Store

Mitch Nied
Mitch Nied
  • Save
App Store new theme icon iphone ios app store blue pencil
Download color palette

Pretty much started this last night right after Ebolus was released as an EP, and I'm really liking it so far. Any critique is welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Mitch Nied
Mitch Nied

More by Mitch Nied

View profile
    • Like