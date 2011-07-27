Jim McKendree

Foxy

Jim McKendree
Jim McKendree
  • Save
Foxy illustration logo fox animal character
Download color palette

Fox for a logo. I have never drawn a fox before, I think he might be too beefy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Jim McKendree
Jim McKendree
art + design

More by Jim McKendree

View profile
    • Like