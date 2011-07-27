Jeremy Wright

Celtic Cross

Celtic Cross cross 3d celtic sketchup
This is a Celtic cross I've wanted to model for some time. The infill pattern was fun to figure out.

You can view larger images here: http://wrightgraphicarts.wordpress.com/2011/07/27/celtic-cross-w-i-p/

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
