Daniel Beere

Circle Cards and Principle

Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
  • Save
Circle Cards and Principle workflow test build data brand principleformac animation github prototype principle cards circleci
Circle Cards and Principle workflow test build data brand principleformac animation github prototype principle cards circleci
Circle Cards and Principle workflow test build data brand principleformac animation github prototype principle cards circleci
Download color palette
  1. circle-cards-principle.gif
  2. circle-cards-user.png
  3. circle-cards-repo.png

Playing around with an idea for some @CircleCI themed cards similar to these @GitHub cards.

I tweaked them a bit to match our brand but the info could probably be based more around builds, tests, etc. Check out the attachments.

This was also a good opportunity to play around with Principle over the weekend. First impressions were great, I reckon it’ll be a good addition to our workflow. Well done, @Daniel Hooper!

circle-cards-principle.zip
200 KB
Download
Daniel Beere
Daniel Beere
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Daniel Beere

View profile
    • Like