Circle Cards and Principle

Playing around with an idea for some @CircleCI themed cards similar to these @GitHub cards.
I tweaked them a bit to match our brand but the info could probably be based more around builds, tests, etc. Check out the attachments.
This was also a good opportunity to play around with Principle over the weekend. First impressions were great, I reckon it’ll be a good addition to our workflow. Well done, @Daniel Hooper!