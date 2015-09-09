Craig Moscony

Pennsylvania Dutch Signage

Pennsylvania Dutch Signage hex sign pennsylvania dutch amish pattern flowers heart birds
Detail of an illustrated sign I made for my Grandma for her birthday :)
Inspired by Pennsylvania Dutch patterns and signage.

Posted on Sep 9, 2015
