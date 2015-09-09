Kylie Timpani
Had fun working on this little design for Humaan Labs' Privacy Policy Generator. Kudos to Paul Spencer , Dan Barrett and Jay Hollywood for doing a great job of making it come to life! Check out the live site for some sweet eye shenanigans! ;)

Visit getterms.io to generate your own policy which you can customise and use on any website where appropriate.

Posted on Sep 9, 2015
