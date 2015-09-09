Igor Levin / cutelevindesign

Whale Navigator | logo design

Whale Navigator | logo design logo design flat app navigator location pin map fish animal whale symbol mark
Logo concept for fish shop. Unused mark.

Posted on Sep 9, 2015
