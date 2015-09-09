Aimee Guzman

Like Pretty Fucking Feminist Pattern

Aimee Guzman
Aimee Guzman
  • Save
Like Pretty Fucking Feminist Pattern hand-drawn illustration pattern identity
Download color palette

Work in progress! I'm working on a brand identity for a feminist podcast based in NYC and creating custom patterns to incorporate into the identity. fuck yeah. like whatever.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2015
Aimee Guzman
Aimee Guzman

More by Aimee Guzman

View profile
    • Like