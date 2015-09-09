Amy Liu

PetLove splash screen graphic love cute vector icons pets cats splash screen
Splash screen graphic made for PetLove (gopetlove.com), a mobile app I worked on with @nipponese where you pet some pets!

Posted on Sep 9, 2015
