1,000 Door Building

color travel wanderlust buildings doors illustration
An amazing architect and designer in South Korea decided to cover a 10 story building with doors of all styles and colors. Naturally I had to illustrate this. This concludes the Wanderlust series. I am looking forward to having a solo show at my former college and seeing all these pieces together.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
