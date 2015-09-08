Paul Gillings

Garment Branding Presentation

Paul Gillings
Paul Gillings
  • Save
Garment Branding Presentation pitching presentation clothing apparel garment
Download color palette

garment presentation being used for pitching new work by a branding company I freelance for. The idea was to create a technical drawing type feel to it, like the garment branding is being taken seriously as a product to manufacture.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Paul Gillings
Paul Gillings

More by Paul Gillings

View profile
    • Like