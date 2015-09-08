Yahya Rushdi

Countdown to Star Wars #100

Here goes nothing! In honor of Star Wars: Episode VII officially releasing 100 days from now, I'm going to try my best and keep up with this countdown. I'm going to try and illustrate characters or things from the Star Wars universe into numbers. I've been looking for some sort of creative outlet outside of work and I think this is perfect. Wish me luck! If you have any ideas, please pass them along!

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
