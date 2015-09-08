ethan macdonald

Sad Narwhal

Sad Narwhal 52 weeks illustrations
I drew this guy a while ago, so I thought I'd add some color into his life. Mostly blue, cause he's a sad little narwhal.

Rebound of
CMYK Microphone
By ethan macdonald
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
