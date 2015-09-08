Andrew Spencer

Summer Games: Battle of the Interns

Andrew Spencer
Andrew Spencer
Hire Me
  • Save
Summer Games: Battle of the Interns flat design olympics battle internship intern tech company boston trophy geometric branding logo summer
Download color palette

Who said interns cannot have fun? Branding developed for a Boston area intern face-off. View this project on my Behance portfolio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/29269463/Battle-of-the-Interns

Andrew Spencer
Andrew Spencer
You can find me at the intersection of design and code.
Hire Me

More by Andrew Spencer

View profile
    • Like