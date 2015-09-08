Reza Qorbani

Touch Quran

android religion coran islam icon app ios quran design
This is my App Icon design for Touch Quran for iOS and Android.

https://touchquran.com

AppStore: https://bit.ly/touchquran-ios
Google Play: https://bit.ly/touchquran-android

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
