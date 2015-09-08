James Lucia

UI Element Challenge -- Day 048 Speedometer

UI Element Challenge -- Day 048 Speedometer dashboard ui dashboard car ui car speedometer daily challenge ui design ui
Day 048 of the daily UI Element Challenge, a speedometer. I went with a car speedometer, rather than an internet speed meter. I've always been interested in car UI design.

Day 048 - Speedometer
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
