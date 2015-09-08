Mike Fretto

Booga booga

Mike Fretto
Mike Fretto
  • Save
Booga booga bicep animals strong muscles flex monkey ape gorilla
Download color palette

A sneak peek of my submission to the AIGA Jax Always Summer Poster Show.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Mike Fretto
Mike Fretto

More by Mike Fretto

View profile
    • Like