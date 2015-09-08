Mike Smith

The "Original" Piano Man

Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
The "Original" Piano Man the entertainer business card billy joel
Download color palette

Awhile ago I was convinced that I was going to make an entire zine dedicated to Billy Joel. Needless to say it fell by the way side and this has been slowly dying in a folder tucked away on my desktop.

I made this business card as if Billy Joel never made it and he was playing shit gigs in the tri-state area trying to claim that he was the "Original" Piano Man.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Mike Smith
Mike Smith
Design at Smith & Diction
Hire Me

More by Mike Smith

View profile
    • Like