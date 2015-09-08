Pixel Stone Background

Zack Ziegler

I've been learning the basics of various game design elements; decided to try and make some retro stylized art that you might see in a side scroller or platformer.

Still need to figure out where I'm going with this but I've been having fun!

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
