Justin Genovese

Cyrus - Space Ilustration

Justin Genovese
Justin Genovese
  • Save
Cyrus - Space Ilustration lettering vector hand done spaceship planet drawing custom space custom type illustration
Download color palette

Here's an fun little illustration that @Yasmine Molavi and I collaborated on. The graphic is going to be laser-etched onto a toy chest.

Justin Genovese
Justin Genovese

More by Justin Genovese

View profile
    • Like