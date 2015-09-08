Atomic

New motion control in Atomic

watch transitions animation prototype atomic
We've just released our new motion control timeline in Atomic! Now you can finetune those interactions to your heart's content 💅
Find out more on the blog --> http://blog.atomic.io/news/advanced-motion-control-now-in-atomic/
Shout out to @Kiran Matthews for this⌚️ demo

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
