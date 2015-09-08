Nigel Sussman

Green Global Energy Mural -crop3

Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
  • Save
Green Global Energy Mural -crop3 tree green computer illustration landscape solar energy painting mural isometric
Download color palette

Another crop from mural at Google in Mountain View, California.
http://nigelsussman.com/green-global-energy-mural/

Aa56cf7740ff9b679849edbadb4e2244
Rebound of
Green Global Energy Mural -crop1
By Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
Nigel Sussman
hand-made isometric illustrations & murals

More by Nigel Sussman

View profile
    • Like