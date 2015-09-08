Martha G Dietzel

Universal Giving Redesign

Donation portal UniversalGiving knew they needed a redesign, but Diligent went deeper and helped them identify desired user behavior and design toward performance metrics. The result was a dynamic, streamlined experience that reduced the number of steps between home page and donation confirmation by over 70% and saw a corresponding increase in conversion.

universalgiving.org

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
