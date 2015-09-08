Universal Giving Redesign

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Donation portal UniversalGiving knew they needed a redesign, but Diligent went deeper and helped them identify desired user behavior and design toward performance metrics. The result was a dynamic, streamlined experience that reduced the number of steps between home page and donation confirmation by over 70% and saw a corresponding increase in conversion.
