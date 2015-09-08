Retro Yellow Wedding

This wedding stationary set and poster was designed for a Los Angeles wedding. In the bride’s words, “The theme for our wedding was based on our mutual Rock n Roll style and my love of things mod, bold, big…and polka dotted. When people asked what the wedding would be like I said it was, ‘music and mod meets polka dots’. The inspiration for our theme was derived from our desire to throw a party that was distinctly us. I’m a bold loud gal and I think the wedding reflected that.” I designed and produced the Save The Date card, the lasercut invitations (shaped like a record with a heart hole in the middle), and the poster that served as the guestbook.