Retro Television

Retro Television
User experience is about more than usability testing and eye tracking. It's about communicating a personality as well.

Combining patterns, textures, type, and flat illustrations like this, we're recreating the interior of a vintage-inspired pie shop based here in St. Louis. This is one of many features of the site, with a play button in the TV, that we're hoping will make your mom (or any pie-lover) say, "That's fun!"

Sep 8, 2015
